As soon as the temperatures begin to dip, the cozy season is upon us.



Even our home décor starts to get more cozy. Case in point: This plush holiday pillow that a certain retail store couldn’t keep on its shelves for more than 24 hours last month because it sold out in-store and online in about 12 minutes. But have no fear, because KELOLAND Living is going to help you create the cozy yourself by teaching you how to create this plushy holiday tree pillow all by yourself. Heck you can even make them for your friends and really score points at the gift exchange this year.