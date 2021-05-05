Chances are someone you know is graduating from high school or college this spring and you may be the one planning the party. Graduation day is definitely celebration worthy: Bring out those old baby pictures to embarrass the graduate, full-scale-celebration worthy.
Our next guest certainly knows that. Sheila Finch has already hosted two sons’ graduation open houses and this year it’s her daughter’s turn in the cap and gown. So Sheila is already in full-on graduation party mode and she’s got some great ideas to share with us.
Planning a graduation party? You need these hacks
