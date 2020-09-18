Personalize everything in glittery epoxy with Jewelacy

Too many of us tend to lose our child-like sense of creativity once we outgrow school art classes, crayons and the creative imagination that kids specialize in. Thankfully, not all of use lose that ability to create something using our own two hands. People like Julie Wilson dabbled in scrapbooks off and on over the years, but it wasn’t until she re-discovered her love for creating things years ago with the help of a Cricut machine and epoxy glitter. She shows us just a few of the creations you’ll find at her booth at next month’s KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show.

If you’d like to see more of Jewelacy’s creations, you can visit their website at Jewelacy.square.site.

You can see more of these at the Jewelacy booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, October 16th from noon until 8 P-M and Saturday, October 17th from Nine Until 4 at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.

Latest KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show vendor segments

