Perfect the look of your crochet work with these easy tips

Crocheting. Some people love it, others… do not. Regardless of which camp you fall into, you’re likely to run into some questions as you tackle your first few projects.



That’s why we asked you on social media to send us a few of your Croch-issues, or Cro-shoot! moments, that you have run into while starting to crochet. We’re also going to give you a refresher on how the beginning steps are done.

And if you are just getting started, check out this segment that we did on beginning crochet stitches:

Crochet-sics: How to chain, single crochet and double crochet