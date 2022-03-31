Have you ever driven by someone’s home and noticed a lush, green raised garden bed over flowing with flowers and plants? Or have you seen the boxes placed on a friend’s patio and thought “how on Earth did they do that?” Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Cami Jacobsen is the President of the Minnehaha County Master Gardeners. She joined us to show us how to create the perfect patio box garden that will be the envy of even the greenest of thumbs.

Cami Jacobsen and Ashley Thompson on the set of KELOLAND Living





DIY self-watering container gardening

Container gardening tips from Cami

Try succession planting

Consider plants created specifically for containers

Don’t overcrowd the plants – use the 1-foot planting principle

Adjust the dirt from season to season.

Can mix flowers and herbs in with vegetables.

Water thoroughly and regularly.

Make sure pots have drainage.