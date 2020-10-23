Pastry chef tips for frosting a cake

For many kids, the class Halloween party is a highlight of the year. Everyone in costume, getting to play fun games, and of course mountains of treats. Only this year the classroom party might look a little different, whether the kids are social distancing in the classroom or distance learning. Luckily, we've figured out how parents may be able to help, while making sure everyone stays safe.

Lindsay Lundeby is a mom of three and has done her fair share of classroom volunteering in years past. She shows us how we can make sure that the kids still have fun this year. Regardless of how the classroom party takes place.