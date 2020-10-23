We’ve all seen those beautiful cakes that take over social media and dominate TV cooking shows. But have you ever tried to make your own smooth, blemish-free cake? If you have, you know that it’s easier seen than done.
Keyes Clemmer is the Executive pastry Chef with Prairie Cocoa & Confections. She shows us how to frost a simple yet elegant cake without all those piping tips.
Pastry chef tips for frosting a cake
