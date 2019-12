It's no secret that the Elf on the Shelf has a sense of humor, but what about a sense of style? Elizabeth Overmoe, a self-proclaimed late night crafter, shows us how to make a DIY elf robe that can inspire a variety of different outfits. Kids, don't worry, we've received special permission from Santa, so our elf won't lose her magic.

Keep reading for different ideas and photos for ways to use this robe pattern to create different characters along with a downloadable pattern for this robe and a coordinating hood!