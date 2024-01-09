Over my tenure on the show, the weather has sometimes led us to have a solo host, and today is another case. Mitchell and the Jacks fans are working their way back to KELOLAND after an exciting win for the Jacks in Frisco. Our guest hosts are all a little busy playing catch-up after the recent snowfall, and Ashley Thompson would be lying if she said she didn’t contemplate breaking out the snowshoes to get in today, but, as they say, “The show must go on.” That’s why today she gets to play “Bob Ross.” That’s right, she’s teaching you an easy way to create a one-of-a-kind piece of art using gouache paint and a bit of tape.