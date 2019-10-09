Breaking News
October 9th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

It’s almost half way through October so that means we have to get our Halloween costumes planned! Brittany and Ashley talk about this year’s top Halloween costume trends and we take a look at some of the DIY Halloween costumes Ashley has made for her kids.

Sarah Storm and Jill Storm, owners of Harmony House, share how to start an Etsy shop and they tell us what they have learned about running their own.

Emily Paulson, from Essential Healing Drops, teaches us how to make a glass cleaner and reusable cleaning clothes with essential oils.

Sheila Norman, a Yoga and Community Education instructor, demonstrates some yoga poses that you can try with your kids at home to help them fall asleep faster.

