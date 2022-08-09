Let’s face it. It’s hot outside through most of August across KELOLAND–they don’t call it the Dog Days of Summer for nothing–. Yet, having the air conditioner running isn’t always easy. It can get expensive, and not everyone has one.



That’s why today we showed you how can create your own a/c. All you need is some ice, a section of PVC pipe, an electric fan and a cooler. And soon you’ll be on your way to keeping cool in the heat.

How to make your own air conditioner

Supplies