Natural Easter egg dyes you can find in your kitchen

There is nothing better as a kid than getting up on Easter morning and searching all around your house and yard for those special eggs that you spent hours laboring over. And you just know that the Easter Bunny appreciated all of your hard work too! Only, what do you do if you don’t have any egg dye on hand?

I recently got a lesson on how to create all natural egg dyes out of the produce and spices you likely already have in your kitchen. And they are more beautiful than I ever expected.

For each color Stacey McMahan recommends adding whatever natural ingredient you find to a quart of water and two tablespoons of vinegar. Boil it for an hour and then allow to cool.

Experimentation is key (and fun for the kids!) but here is how Stacey made her colors:

Beets (4 cups chopped) = Magenta

Yellow Onion Skins (4 cups)= Rust

Tumeric (2-3 Tbls) = Bright Yellow

Hibiscus = Black

Purple Cabbage (3 cups chopped) = Blue

Blackberry (2 cups) = Lavender

Blueberry (2 cups) = Dark Blue

Parsley (2 cups chopped)= Green

Coffee = Brown

Paprika (2-3 Tbls)= Orange

