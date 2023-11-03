Most kids these days wouldn’t even understand the struggle of a skipping disc or a scratched CD. And now, thanks to our next guest, neither will you. Local entrepreneur and crafter, Leslie Dolby, found a clever way to be eco-conscious, and crafty with those old CD’s.
Today she stopped by the studios to teach us how to turn throwback tech into mesmerizing mosaic earrings and other accessories.
