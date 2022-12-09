We’ve all got those tiny spaces in our homes we’re not sure what to do with. Regardless of if it’s an entry way or a strange little nook under the stairs it can be tough to know how to utilize the space.
That’s something Sophie Daly and her husband discovered when they began a remodel project on their home. She shared how they took their mudroom from ignorable to show stopping.
We’ve all got those tiny spaces in our homes we’re not sure what to do with. Regardless of if it’s an entry way or a strange little nook under the stairs it can be tough to know how to utilize the space.