Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery that occurs in every state. 40 million people worldwide are victims and it’s happening in our own backyard. Growing up around human trafficking in Haiti, our next guest is no stranger to the illegal trade. After moving to KELOLAND and learning about the dangers in South Dakota, she decided she wanted to do something to help make a difference and raise awareness. Abigail Elliot joined us in the studio to share more about how a college assignment got her thinking about how to turn her idea into reality. This led her to create the upcoming Masquerade Charity Ball benefiting Call To Freedom. She also shared a DIY mask for those who have tickets.

DIY Masquerade Mask Steps:

DIY Masquerade Mask Supplies List

Click here for the masquerade mask template.

Start by cutting a piece of lace or tulle that is slightly larger than the mask template. Plug in the hot glue gun to warm up, and insert a glue stick into the glue gun. Layer the mask template, parchment paper, and lace in that order. You can tape all of the pieces down so they don’t shift if you want, but this step is optional and not completely necessary. Use the hot glue gun to outline the basic shape of the mask. Allow the glue to dry for 2 minutes. Add a second layer of glue to bulk up the outline if needed, and then add the additional swirls and details if you’d like. Allow glow to dry for 2 minutes. Use fine point scissors to trim the mask and remove the excess lace. Use whatever crafty items like sequins, feathers, etc. you would like to bedazzle the mask. Add ribbon ties