Mark Levsen Woodcarving inspired by a calling to help

It’s safe to say that it’s not often that a trip to adopt a child in Russia leads to a lifelong calling to create works of art from wood, but that is exactly where the story of our next guest begins. A trip to Russia in 1996 changed Mark Levsen’s life. He and his wife, Joyce, adopted a son and daughter from a Russian orphanage. Mark also brought home an ornately hand-carved cross as a souvenir. And that, as they say, is where this story begins.

If you’d like to see more of the wonderful wood carvings of Mark Levsen, you can visit his website at MarkLevsenArt.com.

You can also see more at the Mark Levsen Wood Carving booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, October 16th from noon until 8 PM and Saturday, October 17th from 9 AM – 4 PM at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.