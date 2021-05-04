Make your own seed paper & seed bombs

Let’s be honest. Most of us aren’t very original when it comes to choosing a Mother’s Day gift for Mom: Candy? A card? Maybe breakfast in bed? And of course, flowers! If you’d like to level up this year’s Mom’s Day gift, you’ve come to the right place.

Mercedes Maltese is a DIY maven. She shows us how we can create our own seed paper, and seed bombs that will help mom grow the wildflower garden of her dreams.

