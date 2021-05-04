Let’s be honest. Most of us aren’t very original when it comes to choosing a Mother’s Day gift for Mom: Candy? A card? Maybe breakfast in bed? And of course, flowers! If you’d like to level up this year’s Mom’s Day gift, you’ve come to the right place.
Mercedes Maltese is a DIY maven. She shows us how we can create our own seed paper, and seed bombs that will help mom grow the wildflower garden of her dreams.
Make your own seed paper & seed bombs
