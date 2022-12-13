Are you ready to get on Santa’s Nice List with your holiday decor? If so you’re in luck! Today we made a DIY garland that’s sure to spruce up your home.



While a traditional green garland is never going out of style it can be nice to mix things up a bit with a new take on the garland. That’s why instead of the tree trimmed classic, we made a paper star-land!

Paper star garland aka starland