Make this Valentine’s Day special with a handwritten love letter

Five hundred, twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes….Only as the Broadway production of "Rent" reminds us, you can't measure a lifetime in minutes.

Instead you should measure it in seasons of love. Right now, we're smack dab in the middle of one! That's why today, we're showing you a very special valentine's day DIY.

Regardless of what you're filling it with or who you're giving it to, it's sure to be a hit. Because it's more than a box, it's a special treasure your valentine, or galentine, will cherish forever.