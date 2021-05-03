We’re less than a week out from Mother’s day and we’re sharing a new something special that you can do for mom’s big day to make it even more special.
We’re kicking things off with a DIY pop-up flower bouquet. The new spin on the classic gift is sure to bring a smile to mom’s face, and unlike traditional flowers, she’ll be able to enjoy this craft without watering or replanting.
Make this DIY pop-up paper flower bouquet for Mother’s Day
We’re less than a week out from Mother’s day and we’re sharing a new something special that you can do for mom’s big day to make it even more special.