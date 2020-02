There is something special about getting the gift of fresh flowers, but we don’t get to enjoy them for very long. Preserving flowers is one way to enjoy their beauty for months to come. Monica Pugh, a flower farmer and florist, shows us how to make a botanical wreath using locally-dried flowers.

wrapping dried flowers around a wreath of dried grape vines

locally grown dried flowers