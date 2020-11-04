Hexagon or honeycomb shelves have become very popular in the DIY world recently. They have a great modern shape and in a way – can turn the shelving itself into a form of art. Luckily they are also easy to build.
We asked our favorite Lady Tool Boss, Regan Duvall, who is the Safety and Quality Control Director for Jans Corporation in Sioux Falls, to show us just how to create our own.
Make these DIY hexagon shelves (without using math!)
Hexagon or honeycomb shelves have become very popular in the DIY world recently. They have a great modern shape and in a way – can turn the shelving itself into a form of art. Luckily they are also easy to build.