Make these DIY hexagon shelves (without using math!)

For many people, Halloween is a time to dress up in a fun costume and celebrate. For others, it marks the day before an important period of remembrance. Sunday marks the beginning of El Dia De Los Muertos, or The Day of The Dead. It's a time set aside to remember those who have passed on, by leaving offerings of food at altars for the deceased.

Stacie Suedkamp, the owner and head chef at Fig Tales Bakery, joins us today, to show us how we can decorate sugar cookies as a sweet treat for ourselves, and to leave as an offering for those we care about who have passed on.