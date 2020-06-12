Make an eye-popping gallery wall for less with these DIY oversized prints

We all take hundreds of photos of our families each year, but how often do those pictures in our phones make it to the walls of our homes? While the look of big canvasas and gallary walls is beautiful, those pictures can also be really expensive to print. Don’t worry, Lindy Bell, a mom who knows the value of photographs, is here with a DIY hack that will get those large canvas size prints up on your wall for less than $15.

If you are looking for a place to have these engineer prints printed, we found CADD Engineering Supply here in Sioux Falls will do them for about $10.