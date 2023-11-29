Are you making your list?



Are you checking it twice?



Are the friends on your gift list naughty, or nice?



Well regardless of that answer, Santa Clause came to the show today! Well… maybe just his elves…because today we showed you how to make a super easy and trendy wrap that will make the perfect gift for all your girlfriends.

You can make 2-4 wraps out of one cut of fabric depending on how wide you want the finished sleeves to be.

Start with 2.5-3 yards of fabric. Cut it the long way into 2-4 strips (again, depending on the width you want. We cut ours in half first and then I cut one of the halves in half again – leaving us with one wide shrug and two more narrow sleeved shrugs)

With the right sides of the fabric folded lengthwise together, sew in about 10″-11″ on each side to create the sleeves.