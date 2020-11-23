Make a cornucopia out of bread

If you feel like this month is flying by, you aren't alone. We can barely believe that next week is the last full week of November. This means that whether you celebrate Advent or just like a fun way to count down to Christmas, December 1st is right around the corner.

Which is exactly why Ashley shows us how to make an Advent calendar that you can fill with treats and surprises and use for years to come. And while it might look fancy…she has a few tricks to make it really easy.

If you love Advent Calendars, check out the segment we did last year on how to make a reverse advent calendar! DIY Advent calendar just in time for Advent season.