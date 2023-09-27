You know I love a good DIY, and today’s craft is not only simple it’s also a way to repurpose something that is typically waste into an actual functional item.



Leslie Dolby is a local creative crafter who always has an eye out for a unique-upcycle.



She stopped by to show us how to transform bottle caps into one-of-a-kind, decorative magnets with just some UV resin and a few easy embellishments.