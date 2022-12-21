Wrapping gifts isn’t fun. At least not for Brittany–probably because she thinks she is so bad at it. It’s even less fun when you’re down to the wire with only little things left, but still not enough wrapping paper.



Some people might head out to the store to pick up extra paper, but with the weather as cold as it is, that may not be ideal. Thankfully, we shared a wrapping paper hack – and all you need is a bit of creativity and a few paper bags.

Gingerbread house gift bags