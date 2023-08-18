If we say the words pumpkin latte, pear & Ginger Spice to you, what pops into your head? If you think it’s Gerri Halliwell’s go-to breakfast order– you may be correct, but it’s not just the perfect breakfast for a former girl-band member.



Those are just part of the exciting new Fall Collection of candles from Winniefred. We were joined by the creative mind at the helm of Winniefred, Emma Jordan. She joined us to show us why her candles are so unique.

Mitchell Olson, Emma Jordan and Ashley Thompson

You can find Emma at the Winniefred booth at this upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show Happening Friday October 20th and Saturday October 21st.



Mark your calendar now! It’ll be the perfect time to pick out some Christmas gifts for those people on your list who are hard to buy for.



If you can’t wait and you’d like to see more of Emma’s candle and soaps collections, simply stop by her booth or head to the website shop winniefred.com.