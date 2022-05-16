Chances are when you grab a tray to create a charcuterie board, or pull out a cutting board to chop up a vegetable to make soup, you probably don’t give much thought to the wood you’re using.



But that’s something a craftsman like Dale Nesheim does all the time–for fun! Dale is the owner and creator of Boards By Design and once you see what his charcuterie boards and cutting boards look like, you’ll never look at your old cutting board or charcuterie tray the same way.

Dale will have a booth at our upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show on October 15th and 16th, so mark your calendar now. It will be the perfect time to pick out some Christmas gifts for those people on your list who are hard to buy for. Or why not pick up a charcuterie board for yourself to use over the holidays, we know your guests will be asking where you got such a stunning board. If you just can’t wait, you can reach Dale by calling 605-553-6385. You can also reach Dale by email at nesheimwoodworking@gmail.com.