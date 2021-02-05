Keepsake thumbprint magnets for Valentine’s Day

We're just over a week away from the day cupid sends the arrows flying.That's leaving many with the question "Do I have the perfect gift for my sweetie?"

While everyone loves a sweet note, Chocolates, candy, and flowers, what should you do if you want something way more original? Well, we've taken some time and may have found the perfect thing.

We scoured the internet and found a very special gift. It's an adorable pillow with a very special surprise. It's got a secret pocket! Plus, we're showing you how you can take it a step further, and make it even more personal with a stamp.