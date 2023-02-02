Who isn’t looking for a way to put their junk drawers to better use? While it may seem easiest to just slam the drawer shut and not look at it, you may be losing out on a valuable artistic opportunity. That’s why when we recently cleaned out our desk junk drawers we decided to make “junk drawer art” using whatever we were able to get our hands on. That’s why today, we showed you how to make your own masterpiece wall hanging with things you’ve found in your junk drawer.