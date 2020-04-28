Jewelry designer puts own nursing experience into personalized gifts for nurses

Nursing professionals are on the frontline of a world health crisis and need our support now more than ever. Although National Nurses Week is still a couple weeks away, anytime is the perfect time to show our appreciation for the life-saving difference they are making every day. Mandy Newman is the artist and creator behind Mandy Ellen Designs. She’s here to show us how we can get crafty at home to show our appreciation to KELOLAND nurses.
