Jewelacy shows us how to make tumblers that are better than glitter and unicorns combined

Do It Yourself
Apply for the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show

Have you ever had one of those occasions where you are invited to a show, or a birthday party, or a graduation and have no idea what to bring as a gift? We’ve all been there, usually multiple times in a year. Thankfully, Julie Wilson with Jewelacy shows us her process for making tumblers by combining epoxy and every color of glitter imagined. These personalized gifts look like you put a lot of thought into them, even if you didn’t.

If you’d like to get your hands on some of Jewelacy’s creations, check out her Facebook page, @Jewlacy. You’ll also find Julie at the Jewelacy booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.

If you’re a crafter or artist with a product to sell and would be interested in having a booth of your own at our event. Contact Michelle Ust at must@KELOLAND.com.

