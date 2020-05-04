It’s ‘thyme’ to send kids back to school: DIY teacher appreciation plant

If your children are missing their school teachers, they aren’t alone. Although we can’t get back the time in the classroom, there are ways we can show KELOLAND teachers that we appreciate them.

You don’t even have to leave the house to help your child make something special for their favorite teacher. So if you’re looking to send a gift of thanks, then you’re in luck! I have an easy DIY gift to show you that you and the kids can make that is sure to earn them an A-plus from their teacher.

Supplies:

Terra cotta pot

Gold paint

Bronze paint

Clear gesso or top coat *optional

Paint brush

Dirt

Gravel

Gols spray paint

Thyme or plant of your choice

You could also use a succulent to let our teachers know that life “succs” without them!

