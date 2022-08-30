What is your must-have home décor item for every season? Maybe it’s a new shower curtain to keep the seasons moving, or new throw pillows for the couch? Classic Midwesterners love a good seasonal wreath for their front door.



And while a classic holiday wreath is the Christmas evergreen variety, we showed you how you can create two simple wreaths. For the first one, all you need is wired ribbon… and a wreath form from the dollar store.

To create the ribbon wreath, cut 54 pieces of 6 1/2 inch long wired ribbon. Fold one piece of ribbon in half and glue ends together. Then glue three of these “petals” together. Insert each set of three petals into the wire wreath from the back and glue in place.