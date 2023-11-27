At this point, we’ve established that we adore a DIY on this show, but even we admit that sometimes projects can be more complicated than anticipated. That’s why did less of a DIY and more of an upcycle today.



That isn’t to say you won’t need a few crafting supplies, but updating a tree skirt from a big box store is far more manageable than breaking out the sewing machine for a fully custom tree skirt.



Adding a few pieces of accouterment can take a simple skiing tree skirt to a moody glam, après ski tree skirt that perfectly matches the Christmas aesthetic of Ashley’s home.