How to turn painted brick into a German schmear look

If you've been following Ashley's social media, then you know she's been getting a lot of home projects done during the quarantine.



She has had quite a few of you reach out to her about the German Schmear project she is currently working on so she took us to her own house to show you how it’s done.

To achieve the same color brick effect as Ashley use the following paint colors:

Dark gray – SW 7047 Porpoise

Light purple-toned gray – She can’t read the label anymore but will find the name!

VanDyke Brown

For mortar, Ashley used a white surface bonding cement with fiber glass.

