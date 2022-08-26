Bow ties are not just the realm of nerds, science guys, and James Bond anymore. These days, they represent creativity, confidence to be different and a way to embrace style in everyday life. Although, the way we dress has gotten more casual lately there are still plenty of opportunities to wear a bow tie. Dr. Max Reinecke is an expert at putting on a bow tie and he started wearing them 40 years ago. Sunday is National Bow Tie Day so Max joined us on the show to teach us how to tie one and learn more about where to wear this statement piece.

Dr. Max wearing a bow tie at his daughter’s wedding