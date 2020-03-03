How to tame a dragon? Make it out of clay

How does a request for a buffalo mug lead to an entire handmade menagerie of animals from buffalo, to moose, wolf, bear and dozens of others? The artisan behind Dakota Stoneware, Dave Huebner, shares the story behind his creations and shows us how to make a creature you are not likely to run into in the wilds of South Dakota, at least we hope not because we are making a dragon.

If you’d like to get your hands some of Dave’s creations for yourself, his website is dakotastonew are.com

You’ll also find Dakota Stoneware pieces at a booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. If you’re a crafter or artist with a product to sell and would be interested in having a booth of your own at our event. Contact Michelle Ust at must@KELOLAND.com.