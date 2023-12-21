Tis the season…to open a gift that doesn’t fit. We’ve all been there, and even with a gift receipt we think, “Oh, I’ll just return it.” Fast forward five years…and it’s still sitting in your closet.
However, with some pins, a pen, and a sewing machine…we can nip, tuck, and tailor that billowy button-down into a shapely show-stopper.
