How to start seeds for a splendid Spring garden

There's a new home interior trends that is both popular--and controversial--and it has probably made an appearance or 12 on your social media feeds. It's Open Shelving and there's a lot to like about it: It can make a kitchen feel more light and open and, if you know what you are doing, it's a great way to display dishes. The problem is: If you don't know what you are doing it can look cluttered and unfinished. So we knew it was a good idea to ask Morgan Ohm, a DIY Home Project Enthusiast, to show us how to do it right.