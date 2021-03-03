How to start seeds for a splendid Spring garden

Do It Yourself
Posted: / Updated:

It’s starting to feel like spring has sprung in KELOLAND with the temps climbing. It’s left many thinking about starting their garden. Luckily, we have a little insight into the steps we can be taking now to have a bountiful harvest.

Cami Jacobsen with Minnehaha County Extension Master Gardeners joins us today to show us how we can give our garden the jump-start it deserves.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 