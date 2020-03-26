How to sew Avera’s recommended fabric face mask

If you’ve been following the spread of the novel coronavirus as it makes it way across the country, you’ve probably also heard about the growing concerns over shortages of protective face masks for medical personnel and anyone who has become infected by the virus. Many people are hoping to help the situation by putting together face masks themselves with fabric and other items they have at home. With so many DIY patterns available on the Internet, Ashley started to wonder whether those do it yourself face masks even work and whether local hospitals would even use them. Here’s what she found out when she spoke with Avera’s Vice President of Quality & Data Integration, Stacey Erickson. And she shows us the step-by-step process for making a mask too!
