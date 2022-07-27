What calms you down when everything around you seems to be falling down? Maybe spending time in your garden? Or breaking out the watercolors to create a beautiful scene? If you’re anything like our guest today, maybe a combination of the two?



Cami Jacobsen is the president of Minnehaha County Master Gardeners. She is also the woman behind Ripe and Roasted. In addition to plants, she also knows her way around watercolor paints. She joined us to show us how she draws inspiration from her own garden to create watercolor flowers and vegetables.

Watercolor flowers Cami painted on today’s show

Cami painting with watercolors

Cami Jacobson and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set