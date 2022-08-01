Laundry day feels like it is really just a never ending cycle. You put the clothes in the hamper, then the washer, then the dryer and repeat. But there’s nothing better than fresh sheets on your bed after a long day. If only there were a way to extend that freshness. If you’re looking for the ultimate in fresh sheets you’re in luck. Essential oils expert, Emily Paulsen, joined us to show us how we can whip up a DIY linen spray that will keep things fresh for longer than you think.

DIY linen spray