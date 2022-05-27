The perfect party isn’t ready to rock until you’ve got all of the decorations in place, and nothing says “party” quite like a fabric garland. But, if you’re not sure where to get the perfectly colored fabric pieces we’ve got you covered. Anna Hudelson is the Education Director at the Museum of Visual Materials. She stopped by to show us how we can create a DIY fabric garland that will help to create your perfect party, and give us a bit of insight into how the Museum is working to keep you crafting all summer long.

DIY fabric garlands made by kids who attended the class