How to make your own ‘Bernie Sanders mittens’

When asked why he chose to wear mittens to Joe Biden’s inauguration last Wednesday, Senator Bernie Sanders simply replied, “In Vermont, we know something about the cold, we’re not so concerned with good fashion, we wanna keep warm and that’s what I did today.”



The Vermont school teacher behind those cozy mittens says she’s been flooded with requests from people wanting to buy a pair. Only they’re no longer for sale. But don’t fret KELOLAND Living viewers because we’ve got your back. We’re going to teach you how to make the fashion fav for yourself!

Pattern coming soon!