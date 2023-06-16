Candles are made in all different sizes, shapes and scents. For thousands of years, beef tallow has been used to make candles. However, the candles found in the store today are often made with paraffin wax. That is mainly because they are cheaper to make and easier to work with, but they can also include many chemicals.

Kelly Brandlee is the co-owner of Back Forty Beef. She stopped by to walk us through the process for making her hand poured candles using beef tallow from their own homegrown beef on their South Dakota farm!