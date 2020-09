Decorating your home and keeping it up-to-date for the season can be a daunting task. From hauling boxes up and down the stairs, to putting everything away only to pull even more out. It can be a strenuous process. What if we told you that it doesn't have to be that way? Today we're showing you a few tips that can help you stay on top of decorating your mantle from season after season. The best part is, you can do most of it yourself and can save a bit of money.