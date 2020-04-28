How to make a pandemic themed May Day basket

We are just a few short days away from May 1st, a time to make cute little baskets filled with flowers and candies to leave at your neighbors door as you ding, dong ditch. Our guess is that we continue to long for social connection during these times of physical distancing, that May Day baskets will make a definite resurgence this year . And while you can use the tutorial that Ashley teaches Brittany to learn how to make a May basket cone and paper flowers that will brighten anyone’s day, Ashley also gives some pandemic themed ideas to turn this May Day basket into a “may day! may day!” basket. In these times more than ever, many of us are struggling and in need of help. Which is where the alternate meaning of “may day”, from the French, “m’aidez”, or to “help me”, makes a perfect theme.

Pandemic style adult May Day basket

To make this pandemic style adult May Day basket, start by taking a roll of toilet paper. Unwind some of the toilet paper and stuff it in one end of the roll to create a “bottom” of your basket. Use tape or glue to secure the bottom and add ribbon to the inside of the roll. Add paper and tissue paper flowers and a mini bottle of alcohol or sanitizer to finish it off!