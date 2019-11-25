Closings & Delays
City of Harrisburg

KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

How to make a DIY Advent calendar just in time for Advent season

Do It Yourself
Posted: / Updated:

Ready or not, December is right around the corner and that means so is Christmas. This is a very exciting time, especially for the kids, so why not add some extra holiday cheer to your daily routine as we all wait? Marti Thompson is a holiday crafter who knows first-hand how much joy Advent Calendars can add to the Christmas Countdown. If you don’t already have one, you’re in luck because she teaches us how we can create our own unique DIY Advent Calendar just in time to start the big countdown.

Supplies:
-A low and wide container to hold your Advent Calendar. A special dish adds a sentimental addition to your calendar or you can use something that is perfect for gifting to someone special in your life
-A piece of floral or craft foam the same size of the dish
-Moss covering
-Assorted colors/prints of cardstock (enough to make 24 variously sized triangles
-Bamboo skewers
-Small paper bags & pieces of cardstock to add gifts and notes to the back of each tree
-Scissors
-Hot glue gun

Download this Advent Calendar Triangles Template to make trees the same size as the example.Download

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests