How to make a DIY Advent calendar just in time for Advent season

Ready or not, December is right around the corner and that means so is Christmas. This is a very exciting time, especially for the kids, so why not add some extra holiday cheer to your daily routine as we all wait? Marti Thompson is a holiday crafter who knows first-hand how much joy Advent Calendars can add to the Christmas Countdown. If you don’t already have one, you’re in luck because she teaches us how we can create our own unique DIY Advent Calendar just in time to start the big countdown.

Supplies:

-A low and wide container to hold your Advent Calendar. A special dish adds a sentimental addition to your calendar or you can use something that is perfect for gifting to someone special in your life

-A piece of floral or craft foam the same size of the dish

-Moss covering

-Assorted colors/prints of cardstock (enough to make 24 variously sized triangles

-Bamboo skewers

-Small paper bags & pieces of cardstock to add gifts and notes to the back of each tree

-Scissors

-Hot glue gun