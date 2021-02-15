How to make a balloon arch that “pops”

Love letters were definitely more popular in the past when soldiers were off fighting the Big One and men left on trips that took them away from their love for months or even years at a time. Yet, with the rise of modern means of communication, love letters, and letters generally, have fallen out of favor.

Yet wouldn't we all like to receive one? You can't ignore the fact that letters have special properties that no modern form of communication can duplicate.

So being a writer himself, we think Jeff Gould can help almost anyone craft a great love letter that is certain to become a keepsake for your special Valentine.