Balloons! They seem to be taking over social media. From animals to sculptures to arches they are everywhere. If you’re anything like Ashley, we’re sure you’ve seen them and thought “I can do that.” Luckily, she isn’t going to have to go it alone.
We’re being joined by Balloon Artist, Lindy Bell. She’s here to show us how to build the balloon arches of our dreams.
How to make a balloon arch that “pops”
